‘T2: Trainspotting’: Danny Boyle and His Reunited Cast Bring Film to Berlin for Live Press Conference — Watch

Starting today at 11:30AM ET/8:30AM PT, you can watch a live stream of the Berlinale press conference featuring the cast and crew of “T2: Trainspotting.” Filmmaker Danny Boyle is expected to attend the conference, as well as cast members including Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle and Kelly Macdonald.

Boyle’s long-awaited follow-up to his modern classic is hitting the Berlinale for a special competition slot, and the gang is all back together in celebration.

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Did Renton really start a family, buy a car and a washing machine as he proclaimed at the end of Danny Boyle’s successful cult film? Or how else did he spend the 16,000 pounds he stole from his friends following their heroin deal? These may be the questions we ask ourselves twenty years later but there is barely time to answer them as Renton’s return to the place that was once his home ushers in a quick-fire succession of events. At first glance much has changed in Edinburgh, but for the friends of yesteryear much has also remained the same. It seems that they have long been waiting for Renton to put in an appearance: whilst the cynical Sick Boy greets him with a punch in the face, Begbie, fresh out of prison and still agile, goes berserk. And when it comes to Spud, the eternal dreamer, Renton finds himself having to save him once again from a final tumble into oblivion.”

You can find the full list of live stream options for the run of the festival right here, and check out the live stream for today’s jury press conference below.

The Berlin International Film Festival runs from January 9 – 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

