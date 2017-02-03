‘Whitewashing’ Is The Reason for Tamron Hall’s Exit at NBC, Says National Association of Black Journalists

The accusation arrives after reports that say Megyn Kelly will take over Hall's "Today" show hour.

On Wednesday, broadcast journalist Tamron Hall announced her departure from NBC’s “Today.” Her decision arrived after network executives reportedly informed Hall that the 9 a.m. hour she hosted with Al Roker was being canceled in favor of a new show led by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. Hall received an outpour of support from many in the industry after her announcement, but now the National Association of Black Journalists are accusing NBC of “whitewashing.”

“NBC has been a leader for diversity in broadcasting,” says the NABJ in a statement, “but recent reports that Hall and Roker will be replaced by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly are being seen by industry professionals as whitewashing.”

The NABJ said that Hall “broke ground as the first black female ‘Today Show’ co-host and was enjoying ratings success alongside Al Roker during the show’s third hour of programming” and that they request “a meeting with NBC leadership on the top-rated show’s dismantling.”

The association also took Kelly to task. saying that she “has a well-documented history of offensive remarks regarding people of color,” including when she said that “then-First Lady Michelle Obama’s commencement address at Tuskegee University pandered to a ‘culture of victimization.'”

In her own statement released through NBC after the immediate departure, Hall said that, “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

