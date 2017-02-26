Terrence Malick Directed a Perfume Ad Starring Angelina Jolie, Because of Course He Did — Watch

And we're all the better for it.

If you’ve ever found yourself thinking that Terrence Malick’s lyrical approach to filmmaking would be conducive to, say, a perfume commercial, your time has come. The director has helmed a commercial for Guerlain’s fragrance Mon Guerlain, with Angelina Jolie in the lead. Watch below, with thanks to the Film Stage.

Set to Andy Quin’s “Awakening,” which was also featured in the trailer for “To the Wonder,” the one-minute spot is exactly what you’d expect of a perfume commercial directed by the man responsible for “Days of Heaven,” “The Thin Red Line” and “The Tree of Life.” Balletic movements and cutaways to nature abound; if you include the female voice speaking “Mon Guerlain” at the end, there’s even narration.

Malick’s next film, “Song to Song,” will serve as opening-night at film South by Southwest next month, with the World War II drama “Radegund” expected to premiere on the festival circuit later this year.

