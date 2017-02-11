‘Westworld’ Star Thandie Newton May Join Ever-Expanding ‘Star Wars’ Universe

The actress would be joining Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover.

Thandie Newton might be going from a futuristic western theme park to a galaxy far, far away. Variety reports that the “Westworld” actress is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming “Star Wars” Han Solo standalone film.

Details of her character were not revealed, but if she jumps on board the project, Newton will join Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and “Fleabag” actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the untitled Han Solo movie will be the second in the series of films that fall outside of the Skywalker family saga. Set before the the events of “A New Hope,” the film will follow Solo and his scoundrel days before meeting Luke and Leia.

Newton recently received a Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination for her role as Maeve in “Westworld,” and won a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress. She will next star in an Untitled Nash Edgerton Project, Xavier Dolan’s “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” and reprise her role for Season 2 of the hit HBO series.

The untitled “Han Solo” arrives in theaters on May 25, 2018.

