‘That’s Not Me’ Exclusive Clip: An Identical Twin Uses Her Sister’s Celebrity For Personal Gain

The film will premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Monday, February 6.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is well under way and will be screening films through Saturday, February 11. One of these films is the Australian comedy “That’s Not Me” from filmmaking team Gregory Erdstein and Alice Foulcher. The film follows Polly (Foulcher) who wants to make it as an actor, but those dreams are shattered when her identical twin sister Amy lands a role on an HBO show and starts dating actor Jared Leto. Frequently mistaken for her sister, Polly decides to use her sister’s celebrity to her own advantage, ultimately leading to disastrous consequences. The film co-stars Isabel Lucas (“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”), Richard Davies (“Offspring”) and more. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

This is Erdstein and Foulcher’s debut feature. Erdstein has collaborated with Foulcher on a number of short films, including “Picking Up at Auschwitz,” which was nominated for the Short Film Competition Prize at the 2012 St. Kilda Film Festival, “A Bit Rich” and “Paris Syndrome.”

“That’s Not Me” will have its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Monday, February 6 at 8 p.m at the Metro Theatre. It will also screen on Tuesday, February 7 at 8:10 a.m. and Wednesday, February 8 at 2:40 p.m. For more information, visit the official SBIFF website.

