‘The Americans’ Season 5 Trailer: Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Teach Paige to Fight in Penultimate Season

The Jennings face new struggles and conflict.

“The Americans” showrunners, Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, have previously stated that Season 5 of the FX series “will be a great season.” As fans prepare for the upcoming episodes, the network has unveiled the first trailer of the Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys-starring drama.

At the end of the Season 4, viewers last saw William (Dylan Baker) infecting himself with the Lassa virus, surrendering after he was trapped by the Feds. Arkady (Lev Gorn) was given 48 hours to leave the country, and Elizabeth (Russell) and Philip (Rhys) were wondering if they should take their kids to Moscow. Picking up right where it left off, the spy thriller will keep audiences glued to their seats.

As the penultimate season, Weisberg and Fields previously told EW that they will be telling the story as it unfolds, “not hyped up, not building the tension” just cruising “very slowly to the finish line.”

Season 5 will see the Jennings struggling with recruiting their daughter Paige (Holly Taylor) and the siblings’ relationship changing as Henry (Keidrich Sellati) remains out of the loop. Stan (Noah Emmerich) will also start to become more suspicious of his neighbors and fans will see the return of Frank Langella and Margo Martindale.

Weisberg and Fields both co-wrote the first two episodes, “Amber Waves” and “Pests,” with Chris Long directing.

“The Americans” Season 5 premieres March 7 with a 13-episode season. The series concludes in 2018 with a 10-episode final season.

Check out the trailer below.

