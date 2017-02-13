‘The Bad Batch’ Trailer and Release Date: Ana Lily Amirpour’s Post-Apocalyptic Oddity Arrives in Theaters This Summer

The newly launched Neon is distributing Amirpour's sophomore feature.

Ana Lily Amirpour made one of the most attention-grabbing debuts in recent memory with “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” and now the writer/director is back with “The Bad Batch.” The newly launched Neon is set to release the film this summer, and to commemorate the occasion they’ve also put out a new trailer. Watch below.

Amirpour, whose debut is regarded as the first (and, to date, only) Iranian vampire Western, appears to be back in genre-bending mode: “The Bad Batch” has been described as a post-apocalyptic melding of “Mad Max” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Neon’s growing slate also includes the Anne Hathaway–starring “Colossal” and Eliza Hittman’s “Beach Rats,” which won a directing prize at Sundance.

Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi and Yolonda Ross star in the film, which also features cameos by Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey and Diego Luna. Neon will release “The Bad Batch” in theaters on June 23.

