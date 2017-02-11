‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves in Early Talks to Helm Ben Affleck-Starring Superhero Story — Report

Affleck will still have a significant role in the direction of the film.

Matt Reeves will venture into the comic book universe for his next film: “The Batman.” According to Variety, the “Cloverfield” helmer is in negotiations to direct the Warner Bros. superhero standalone film after Ben Affleck stepped down as director to focus on his role as the Caped Crusader.

High on the list of directors to replace Affleck, Reeves has already committed to helming the superhero film, though a deal isn’t done yet. Affleck, who is also producing, will still have a significant role in the direction of the film.

“The Batman” is co-written by Affleck and Geoff Johns and will see the return of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Jeremy Irons as Alfred. Joe Manganiello is also set to portray Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke.

Reeves, known as the co-creator of “Felicity,” replaced Rupert Wyatt as helmer of 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” which received rave reviews and was a box office success, grossing over $710 million worldwide. He’s currently in post production on the upcoming “War for the Planet of the Apes,” out July 14.

