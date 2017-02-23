‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves to Replace Ben Affleck as Director of Superhero Drama

Reeves is also responsible for this summer's "War for the Planet of the Apes."

You’ll have heard by now that, contrary to original plans, Ben Affleck won’t be directing “The Batman.” The actor — who’s still starring as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming follow-up to “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” — has officially been replaced by one Matt Reeves, late of “Cloverfield” and “Let Me In.”

“I have loved the Batman story since I was a child,” Reeves said in a statement. “He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen.”

Reeves also directed 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and the upcoming “War for the Planet of the Apes,” whose primate protagonists often speak more clearly than the gloomy superhero who’s been captivating comic-book fans for decades. Jeremy Irons will reprise his role in “The Batman,” with Joe Manganiello set to appear as Deathstroke and J.K. Simmons playing Commissioner Gordon.

