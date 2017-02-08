‘The Beguiled’ First Look: Sofia Coppola Returns With A Female-Powered Civil War Drama

Coppola's new drama features her most star-studded cast to date, including Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell.

Welcome back, Sofia Coppola! It’s been four years since the Oscar winner last came to the big screen with the underrated “The Bling Ring,” but something tells us there’s no way her new drama is going to go unnoticed. Marking Coppola’s reunions with Kirsten Dunst (“The Virgin Suicides”) and Elle Fanning (“Somewhere”), “The Beguiled” finds the writer-director making her first period drama, and Entertainment Weekly has gorgeous first look images from the film.

“The Beguiled” is based on the 1966 Thomas Cullinan novel, which was previously adapted into a 1971 film starring Clint Eastwood. Coppola’s version will be told from the perspective of the female characters. Nicole Kidman stars as the headmistress of a secluded school for girls in 1864 Virginia. Their lifestyle is disrupted by the discovery of a wounded Union Army solider (Colin Farrell), whose arrival seduces both the students and the teachers and causes jealousy and betrayal.

“The main crux of the story is about the dynamics between a group of women all stuck together, and then also the power shifts between men and women,” Coppola tells Entertainment Weekly. “So for me, it’s very universal, but it’s in this exotic setting of the Southern gentility.”

Focus Features has already set “The Beguiled” for release on June 23, making a Cannes world premiere very likely. Check out one of the first look photos below, and see them all by heading over to Entertainment Weekly.

