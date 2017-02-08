‘The Beguiled’ Trailer: Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning Turn on Each Other in Sofia Coppola’s Remake

The film is a remake of Don Siegel’s 1971 movie starring Clint Eastwood and Geraldine Page.

Sofia Coppola last directed the Netflix special “A Very Murray Christmas,” but her last feature film seen on the big screen was 2013’s “The Bling Ring.” Now, the filmmaker returns with “The Beguiled,” a remake of Clint Eastwood’s 1971 film of the same name, which stars Kirsten Dunst as Edwina Dabney and Elle Fanning as Carol. After months of seeing photos from the set that the actresses shared on social media, Focus Features has finally unveiled the first trailer.

The drama is based on Thomas P. Cullinan’s 1966 novel “A Painted Devil” and is set during the Civil War. The story follows an injured Union soldier (Colin Farrell) who, while imprisoned in a Confederate girls’ boarding school, cons his way into each of the lonely women’s hearts, causing them to turn on each other, and eventually, on him. Nicole Kidman, Angourie Rice and Oona Laurence co-star.

READ MORE: ‘The Beguiled’ First Look: Sofia Coppola Returns With A Female-Powered Civil War Drama

Dunst was last seen in “Hidden Figures” and will next star in “Woodshock.” Fanning has a slew of projects in the work, including “Sidney Hall,” A24’s “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” and Miguel Arteta’s “All the Bright Places,” among others.

“The Beguiled” will be released in theaters on June 23. Check out the first trailer below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.