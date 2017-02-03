‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’ Trailer: Emma Roberts Stars In Disorienting Boarding School Horror Film

The film follows two girls who are left alone at their prep school and begin to experience creepy occurrences.

Back in September of 2015, Oz Perkins’ horror film “The Blackcoat’s Daughter” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and spent most of the past year and a half on the festival circuit. Now, the film will finally receive a theatrical release through A24.

The film follows Kat (Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Lucy Boynton), two girls left alone at their prep school over winter break when their parents mysteriously fail to pick them up. While the girls experience increasingly creepy occurrences at the school, Joan (Emma Roberts), a troubled young woman on the road is determined to get to the school as fast as she can. But as Joan gets closer, Kat slips further into the grasp of an unseen evil force while Rose tries desperately to help her. The film co-stars Lauren Holly (“Dumb and Dumber”), James Remar (“Sex and the City”), Peter J. Gray (“The Age of Adaline”) and more. Watch a trailer for the film below.

This is Perkins’ directorial debut. He has also directed “I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House,” about a live-in nurse who suspects her elderly employer’s house is haunted.

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter” will be available exclusively on DirecTV on Thursday, February 16. It will then hit theaters on Friday, March 31, courtesy of A24.

