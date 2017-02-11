‘The Case for Christ’ Trailer: Incredible True Story of Atheist-Turned-Believer Gets Big Screen Adaptation — Watch

The film arrives in theaters on April 7.

“The Case for Christ” is an upcoming film that is based on Lee Strobel’s 1998 best-selling book of the same name. Ahead of its April release, USA Today shared the first look at the big screen adaptation.

The true story follows Strobel (Mike Vogel) as a Chicago Tribune investigative reporter in 1980, as he tries to disprove the newfound Christian faith of his wife Leslie (Erika Christensen). The search then leads him to life-altering results.

“I spent my entire career as a journalist uncovering the truth until my wife presented me with the biggest story of my life,” says Vogel in the trailer. “What happened next, changed me forever.”

Directed by Jon Gunn, the film also co-stars Faye Dunaway as the skeptic Dr. Roberta Walters, Robert Forster as Strobel’s father Walter, Frankie Faison and Mike Pniewski.

“The Case for Christ” was adapted by Brian Bird and produced by Michael Scott, David A.R. White, Bird, David de Vos, Karl Horstmann and Brittany Lefebvre. The filmmakers behind this project are also some of the team from the faith-based film “God’s Not Dead,” which grossed $62.6M worldwide.

Pure Flix will release “The Case for Christ” in theaters on April 7. Check out the trailer below:

