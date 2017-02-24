‘The Comeback’ Reunion and ‘This Is Us’ Panels Added to ATX Festival

ATX is also hosting an advanced screening of "Prison Break" — and setting up a themed escape room — in Austin this March.

The sixth annual ATX Festival already has a slew of exciting reunions set for 2017: an “Alias” writers’ room reunion, a “Northern Exposure” reunion, and a “Designing Women” reunion are all already on the books. Now the stacked lineup is set to squeeze in two more: HBO’s “The Comeback” and the 30th anniversary of “thirtysomething.”

Lisa Kudrow, who co-created, executive produced and starred in “The Comeback,” will join fellow co-creator Michael Patrick King, cast member and producer Dan Bucatinsky, and cast member Laura Silverman for a reunion panel on the cult favorite. Additional cast will be announced at a later date, so here’s hoping Malin Akerman returns to discuss one of her best roles.

“The Comeback” debuted in 2005 with 13 episodes in its acclaimed first season. Poor ratings and a quick cancelation from HBO didn’t keep the comedy from landing three Emmy nominations, and the series’ ever-more-relevant topic — a satiric take on sexism and fame in Hollywood — and ahead-of-its time “found footage” presentation led to a second season nine years later. The eight-episode revival season scored Kudrow her second Emmy nomination for the show, and fans remain eager for more Valerie Cherish.

The “thirtysomething” reunion will feature cast members Ken Olin, Patricia Wettig, Peter Horton, Melanie Mayron, Timothy Busfield, and David Clennon. Many of these stars also directed episodes of the ABC drama series created by Oscar-winner Edward Zwick (“Shakespeare in Love”), and went on to produced and direct more series — Busfield even directed a recent episode of “This Is Us,” which is produced by Olin!

Speaking of the hit NBC drama, stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore will take part in a panel at the festival alongside Olin, NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke, creator Dan Fogelman. The SAG and Golden Globe-nominated series was recently picked up for two additional seasons at NBC.

Previously announced events for the festival include a “Parks and Recreation” community screening, a discussion with Marta Kauffman and the creative team behind “Grace and Frankie,” and panels from ATX Advisory Board Members Beau Willimon (“House of Cards”) and Glen Mazzara (“The Walking Dead”). For more information on previously announced panels and events, check out IndieWire’s original report.

Prior to the festival, ATX and Fox are co-hosting a special screening of the premiere episode of “Prison Break.” On Sunday, March 12, the show’s cast and producers will appear at the Violet Crown in Austin at 2 p.m. for a sneak peek at the revival series. Fox will also be taking over The Escape Game Austin that weekend, from 8 a.m. until midnight each day. The network will be sponsoring free games for participants in a “Prison Break”-themed room.

ATX Television Festival: Season 6 will run from June 8 – 11 in Austin, TX. For information on how to attend, visit the ATX website.

