‘The Devil’s Candy’ Trailer: Sean Byrne’s Super-Twisted Festival Favorite Finally Bound for Theaters — Watch

A heavy metal horror film that will leave you shaking.

When it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2015, director Sean Byrne (who previously helmed the similarly scary-as-hell “The Loved Ones”) sent shockwaves through the circuit with his second feature horror film, “The Devil’s Candy.” The theatrical release of the film has long been awaited, especially after the feature received copious rave reviews at various festivals (current Rotten Tomatoes score? a very healthy 90%).

If blood and gore are the milk and sugar to your tea, “The Devil’s Candy” sounds to be a film right up your alley.

Byrne reinvents the classic haunted house thriller and possession drama by adding in plenty of anxiety-inducing heavy metal music and enough creepy twists to leave audiences reeling. “The Devil’s Candy” centers around the Hellman family (including Ethan Embry and Shiri Appleby), who recently moved into their new home in a rural area of Texas. As they begin to settle down, Embry’s Jesse, a struggling painter, appears to become possessed by satanic forces inhabiting the house.

And that’s to say nothing of the weird guy who keeps coming around, talking about how his parents died in that house and he needs to get back in.

With a haunting voiceover talking about the horrible works of the devil, the film’s first trailer incites fear from the very moment it kicks off — and never lets up. Check out the trailer below.

