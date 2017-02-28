‘The Dinner’ Trailer: Richard Gere is Faced with a Difficult Decision in Oren Moverman’s Psychological Thriller

Moverman's intense family drama hits theaters May 5.

“The Dinner” premiered a couple of weeks ago a the Berlin International Film Festival. Now, The Orchard has released a new trailer for Oren Moverman’s dark psychological thriller ahead of its May 5 release.

Based on Herman Koch’s international bestselling novel of the same name, “The Dinner” centers around Stan Lohman (Richard Gere), a prominent politician running for governor, who invites his estranged brother Paul (Steve Coogan) and wife Claire (Laura Linney) to join him and his wife Katelyn (Rebecca Hall) for dinner at a hip restaurant. The purpose of the gathering is to discuss a violent crime committed by their teenage sons, which was filmed by a security camera and shown on TV, but, so far, the boys have not been identified. Now the parents will have to decide how to handle the situation.

The film was written and directed by Moverman. The cast also includes Chloë Sevigny (“The Last Days of Disco”), Rebecca Hall (“Christine”), Charlie Plummer (“King Jack”) and Adepero Oduye (“Pariah”).

“The Dinner” will be released in theaters May 5, by The Orchard. Watch the new trailer and check out the official poster below.

