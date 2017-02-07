‘The Dinner’ Trailer: Richard Gere and Steve Coogan Face Off In Oren Moverman’s New Psychological Thriller

The film will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival before entering U.S. theaters this May.

The Berlin Film Festival begins this Thursday, February 9, and will feature such premieres as Aki Kurasami’s “The Other Side of Hope,” Sally Potter’s “The Party” and Oren Moverman’s new psychological thriller “The Dinner,” about a claustrophobic double date gone completely awry.

READ MORE: 5 Exciting Films in the 2017 Berlin Film Festival Competition Lineup

The film follows Stan Lohman (Richard Gere), a well-known politician, who invites his brother Paul (Steve Coogan) and his wife Claire (Laura Linney) out to dinner at a hip restaurant. Though Paul reluctantly agrees to go, he’s stunned by Stan’s insistence that they air their dirty laundry, particularly a horrific crime their children have committed but has yet to surface. It co-stars Chloë Sevigny (“The Last Days of Disco”), Rebecca Hall (“Christine”), Charlie Plummer (“King Jack”) and Adepero Oduye (“Pariah”). Watch a trailer for the film below via EW.

This is Moverman’s fourth feature film, following “Time Out of Mind,” also starring Gere, “Rampart” and “The Messenger.” He has co-written many films, including Todd Haynes’ “I’m Not There,” Ira Sachs’ “Married Life” and most recently Bill Pohlad’s biographical drama “Love & Mercy,” about the life of Brian Wilson.

READ MORE: 2017 Berlin Film Festival to Open With Etienne Comar’s ‘Django’

“The Dinner” will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. It will later be released in theaters on May 5, courtesy of The Orchard.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.