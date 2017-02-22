‘The Discovery’ Trailer: The Secrets of Charlie McDowell’s New Mind-Bender Begin to Unfold

The new trailer for Rooney Mara and Jason Segel's hypnotic mortality play is full of intrigue.

Don’t invite Mary Steenburgen to your home if you’re not ready to answer the hard-hitting questions. In the latest trailer for “The Discovery,” Charlie McDowell’s provocative sci-fi exploration of the the nature of reality and mortality, Doctor Thomas Harber (Robert Redford) learns that lesson the hard way.

An earlier trailer framed the film as a twisted love story between Rooney Mara and Jason Segel, but the follow-up tells a far more fractured story. Doctor Harbor’s research led him to prove the existence of the afterlife; as a result, people are committing suicide in the millions. Buoyed by his interview with Steenburgen, who plays the reporter interviewing the Doctor for the first time since he made his discovery, the trailer cuts to far more sinister snippets underscored by a tense classical medley.

Cycling though Riley Keough wearing solid color outfits, Harbor leading cult-like prayer circles, and harrowing brain experiments, “The Discovery” promises to upend any expectations you may try to pin down. In his B review of the film, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called “The Discovery” “[A] provocative slice of theoretical sci-fi that isn’t about death so much as the things that mortality forces into focus.”

“The Discovery” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, where Charlie McDowell first gained attention for his 2014 debut, “The One I Love,” a lighter love thriller with similar themes. Netflix will release “The Discovery” on March 31st.

