‘The Edge of Seventeen’ Sweepstakes: Enter to Win the Critical Darling on Blu-ray

IndieWire is giving away five free copies of the Hailee Steinfeld comedy-drama on Blu-ray. Enter to win!

After Kelly Fremon Craig’s wonderful and unflinchingly real debut feature “The Edge of Seventeen” closed the Toronto International Film Festival, critics came out in force in support of the coming-of-age dramedy. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called the movie an “instant high school movie classic” in his A- review, praising the “wryly hilarious and unflinchingly honest” screenplay and the career-best performance from Hailee Steinfeld. Not nearly enough people saw this gem when it was released in the fall, but luckily it’s coming to Blu-ray February 14.

READ MORE: Hailee Steinfeld Gives a Generation-Defining Performance in ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ — Consider This

IndieWire is giving five readers the chance to win their own free copy of “The Edge of Seventeen.” Now through Friday, February 10 at 10am ET, readers can enter to win using the registration form embedded below. All that is required is your name, valid email address and follows on our social media pages. Five winners will be notified Friday afternoon at or around 3pm ET.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.