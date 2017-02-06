‘The Fate of the Furious’ Super Bowl Trailer Teases Fast Cars, Explosions and Betrayal – Watch

Vin Diesel turns on his family in the latest sneak peek.

Dominic Loretto (Vin Diesel) will betray his family in the upcoming “The Fate of The Furious,” the eighth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

During the Super Bowl’s second quarter, Universal shared a new trailer, which features enough fast cars, explosions and betrayal to satisfy your “Fast & Furious” cravings.

Directed by “Straight Outta Compton” helmer F. Gary Gray, the movie sees the crew trying to live normal lives after the events of “Furious 7.” But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into a world of crime he cannot seem to escape, causing him to betray those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

Additional new cast members include Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood and Kristofer Hivju, with Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Lucas Black, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham, Elsa Pataky and Nathalie Emmanuel reprising their roles. The film marks the first movie of the franchise since “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” to not feature the late Paul Walker.

“The Fate of the Furious” races to theaters on April 14. Check out the Super Bowl trailer below.

The rules have changed. THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS hits theaters April 14. #F8 pic.twitter.com/595v53SNLu — Fast & Furious (@FastFurious) February 6, 2017





