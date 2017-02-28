‘The Get Down’: Netflix Releases New Music Video and Soundtrack Details Ahead of The Show’s Return — Watch

Part Two of the series will premiere April 7, while the show's original soundtrack will be released April 14.

Fans of “The Get Down” will soon be able to enjoy the newest music from the hit musical-drama, as Netflix has announced that the original soundtrack for Part Two will be released April 14.

Released through series creator Baz Luhrmann’s label, House of Iona, the original soundtrack will include both new tracks and classic reimagined songs from up-and-coming artists such as 6lack. Executive producer Nas will also contribute to the original soundtrack, and the show’s cast, including Skylan Brooks, Tremaine Brown Jr., Jaden Smith, Justice Smith and Shameik Moore as “The Get Down Brothers,” is also prominently featured.

The second half of Season 1 will pick up one year after the events of the first half of the series, as the rise of hip hop is chronicled against the backdrop of a bankrupt New York City. Part Two of “The Get Down” will be released globally April 7 on Netflix.

In anticipation of the show’s return and its soundtrack release, a brand new music video featuring Malay and 6lack’s “Shaolin’s Theme/Pray” was released as well, which you can check out below.

