‘The Get Down’ Part Two: Exclusive Teaser Trailer Promises ‘Major League’ Music, Sets Release Date

The needle is about to drop on Part 2 of Baz Luhrmann's wildly original Netflix series.

“The Get Down” got people up out of their seats when it debuted on Netflix last summer, but the new teaser trailer promises we haven’t seen anything yet. Come April 7, when the second half of Season 1 debuts, Baz Luhrmann and The Get Down Brothers are going to drop some “major league” music on us.

Better get ready.

The initial six episodes of “The Get Down” premiered in August 2016, earning largely positive reviews overall (and a rave from IndieWire). Starring Jimmy Smits, Giancarlo Esposito, Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, Herizen F. Guardiola, and Jaden Smith, the first half of Season 1 tracked the rise of a hip-hop supergroup — The Get Down Brothers — formed in the Bronx during the summer of 1977. Simultaneously, Mylene Cruz (Guardiola) gained prominence on her own… with a bit of help from the group’s leader, Books (Justice Smith), and the two shared a steamy romance.

Netflix provided the following synopsis for the second half of Season 1: “Part Two of ‘The Get Down’ picks up in 1978, one year after the events of Part One. The sweeping upheaval of late ’70s New York City finds an as-yet-unnamed new pop cultural force striking a new beat in the Bronx, while disco still reigns supreme. Our young lovers Books and Mylene are caught in the swirl of a looming cultural revolution destined to change everything about their world — but they have this moment to make their mark. Amidst the backdrop of a bankrupt New York City, ruthless gangsters and money-hungry record label bosses, they discover it’s only their creativity and love that will carry them through — and that they’ll sacrifice everything for their music, and each other.

“The Get Down” Part Two premieres April 7. Watch the teaser trailer below.

