‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Featurette: Elisabeth Moss Explains How There’s Still Hope in the Dystopian Drama

Samira Wiley, Joseph Fiennes and other cast members also weigh in on life in Gilead.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is a bleak look at our possible future, but that doesn’t mean that it lacks faith in the human spirit.

In Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, a plague of infertility has swept the world in the future. In the land of Gilead, roughly where New England is now, a totalitarian regime has overtaken the government and has enslaved the remaining fertile women to become breeders for high-ranking officials.

“It is unquestionably a dark world, but it’s not a dark show,” executive producer Bruce Miller says in the featurette Hulu released on Thursday. “The show is about perspective and not losing the hope of getting your life back.”

Elisabeth Moss stars as a woman whose family and name have been stripped away. She becomes the reproductive handmaid to Joseph Fiennes’ character, renamed “Offred” in reference to his first name.

“Here’s this character stripped of everything — of her rights, of her family, of her friends and she still can’t quite give up,” Moss says in the video below. That tenacity, the ability to resist is why the series isn’t devoid of hope. Watch:

All 10 episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be released on Hulu on Wednesday, April 26. The series also stars Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and O-T Fagbenle.

