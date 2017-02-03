‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ New Teaser Will Give Superbowl Fans a Chilling Glimpse of a Dystopian Future — Watch

Hulu has released a new trailer for its highly-anticipated Margaret Atwood adaptation.

Football fans hoping for a distraction from the news on Superbowl Sunday will get a bleak (but brief) reality check when Hulu airs its 30-second spot for its highly-anticipated dystopian series, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood of the same name, the series stars Elizabeth Moss as handmaid Offred, a woman trying survive a male-dominated totalitarian regime. The teaser marks the first time Hulu has ever run a Superbowl ad for an original series.

Joseph Fiennes joins Moss as the character known only as “The Commander,” seen in the trailer explaining to Offred, “We only wanted to make the world better.” “Better?,” she asks him. “Better never means better for everyone,” he responds. Samira Wiley of “Orange is the New Black” can also be seen briefly; Wiley plays Offred’s best friend Moira, a strong-willed lesbian intent on resisting the regime.

Offscreen, a woman’s voice is heard saying, “”You girls will serve the leaders and their barren wives.” In the novel, Offred is one of the few remaining fertile women, forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In hopes of surviving and finding the daughter that was taken from her, she goes from one miserable situation to the next.

The trailer ends defiantly: “My name is Offred, and I intend to survive.” Check it out below:

