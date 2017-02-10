‘The House That Jack Built’ First Look: Lars Von Trier Pays Homage to ‘Vampyr’ in Serial-Killer Thriller

The filmmaker stated that he "made an evocative photo with a cinematic reference."

Four years after directing “Nymphomaniac,” Lars von Trier is back with a new serial-killer thriller, “The House That Jack Built.” The Danish filmmaker’s new feature stars Matt Dillon and Bruno Ganz and follows the highly intelligent Jack (Dillon) over the course of 12 years, introducing the murders that define his development as a serial killer.

The project, which is in pre-production, will shoot in Trollhättan, Sweden and in Copenhagen and is slated for a 2018 release. Now, Variety has shared the first image from the upcoming film, a black and white photo of a man holding a scythe, an homage to the 1932 horror flick “Vampyr.”

“On the occasion of the shooting of ‘The House That Jack Built,’ I have made an evocative photo with a cinematic reference,” Von Trier told the magazine, commenting on the image from the film.

The project, previously announced as an eight-part television series, is produced by Louise Vesth at Zentropa Group. It is being shopped around by TrustNordisk at the European Film Market and has already pre-sold distribution rights to various distributors worldwide.

“‘The House That Jack Built’ has an intriguing cast and coupled with the extraordinary vision of Lars von Trier, the film promises to be something very special and exciting. We have admired Lars von Trier’s work for a long time and already brought many of his films, such as ‘Dogville,’ ‘Melancholia,’ and ‘Nymphomanic’ to theaters in Germany,” said Herbert L. Kloiber, managing director of Tele München Group.

