‘The House That Jack Built’: Lars von Trier’s Serial Killer Feature Adds Riley Keough and Sofie Gråbøl

Matt Dillon has already been announced as the title character.

Riley Keough’s list of upcoming projects continues to grow. In addition to Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky,” Trey Edward Shults’ “It Comes at Night” and David Robert Mitchell’s “Under the Silver Lake,” the actress is now set to appear in Lars von Trier’s “The House That Jack Built.” Sofie Gråbøl (“The Killing”) has also just been added to the cast, which includes Matt Dillon in the title role and Bruno Ganz (“Wings of Desire,” “Downfall”).

READ MORE: ‘The House That Jack Built’ First Look: Lars Von Trier Pays Homage to ‘Vampyr’ in Serial-Killer Thriller

“The House That Jack Built” is set in America in the ’70s and follows the eponymous murderer’s point of view through five incidents. Jack “views each murder as an artwork in itself, even though his dysfunction gives him problems in the outside world. Despite the fact that the final and inevitable police intervention is drawing ever near (which both provokes and puts pressure on Jack) he is – contrary to all logic – set on taking greater and greater chances.”

READ MORE: ‘Lovesong’ Trailer: Jena Malone and Riley Keough Form an Intimate Bond in So Yong Kim’s Drama



Keough recently appeared in both “American Honey” and the television version of “The Girlfriend Experience”; she first gained attention from her roles in “Magic Mike” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” among others. Von Trier’s most recent film was the two-part “Nymphomaniac.” “The House That Jack Built” is scheduled to begin filming in Copenhagen in May.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.