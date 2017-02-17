‘The Leftovers’ Season 3 Trailer: One of the Best Shows on TV Returns More Nihilistic Than Ever

The end is near.

HBO has released a new teaser for the final season of its cult hit “The Leftovers,” and it’s every bit as provocative as the show’s explosive second season.

The third and final season of the wrenching drama heads down under. Series creator Damon Lindelof (“Lost”) told Entertainment Weekly of the decision: “Australia is the end the world geographically, and our show is about the end of the world emotionally.” “The Leftovers” is based on a book by series co-creator Tom Perrotta, whose previous novel inspired Alexander Payne’s “Election.”

READ MORE: 2017: The Year of ‘The Leftovers’… Plus 9 Other, Less Exciting TV Shows To Look Forward To

The final teaser arrives with a Mature Content warning, as we catch harrowing glimpses of fiery deaths, angry mobs, crucifixions, and a tear-stained Laurie (Amy Brenneman). Kevin (Justin Theroux) looks anxiously over at Carrie Coon (Nora Durst) as she tucks in for a peaceful slumber aboard their final flight.

The action is guided by an unusual pre-flight speech by a tranquil Australian flight attendant: “While worldwide flooding is expected, we should be taking off before the rain begins,” she announces. “In the event of cabin decompression, place your oxygen masks over your mouths as we all prepare to take our last breaths. Please be sure to keep your seatbelt fastened, as everything you know and love will soon be gone.”

The screen flickers: “The end is near.” Check it out:

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.

“The Leftovers” returns Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.