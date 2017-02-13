‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Nearly Included Daniel Day-Lewis, Moriarty From ‘Sherlock Holmes’ as Villains

Director Chris McKay originally wanted to include villains from movies including "Kill Bill" to face off with the caped crusader.

If you think it’s hard to keep track of all the bad guys that show up in “The LEGO Batman Movie,” you should see the original list of villains that the filmmakers originally wanted to give cameos. In addition to the usual Batman bad guys, like the Riddler, Bane, Two-Face, Catwoman and Poison Ivy, several villains from other popular films make appearances. These include Voldemort from “Harry Potter,” the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz,” Sauron from “The Lord of the Rings.”

“The LEGO Batman Movie” director Chris McKay recently told EW that he had high hopes that some bizarre bad guys could also work their way into the story, including Daniel Day-Lewis’ Bill “The Butcher” Cutting from “Gangs of New York,” Kathy Bates’s Annie Wilkes from “Misery” and Professor James Moriarty from “Sherlock Holmes,” played by Jared Harris in the 2009 film directed by Guy Ritchie. McKay also said he pitched the idea of including David Carradine from “Kill Bill” and Hal from “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

“It was a tough read,” McKay told EW, referring to including Hal in the film. “Maybe in future movies, we’ll try to bring more characters in.”

