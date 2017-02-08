‘The LEGO NINJAGO Movie’ Trailer: Jackie Chan and Justin Theroux Lead the Latest Spinoff

The film is due in theaters this fall.

Because you monsters had to go and make “The LEGO Movie” such a success, we can now expect a steady stream of sequels and spinoffs and sequels for the foreseeable future. First up is this week’s “LEGO Batman Movie,” which finds Will Arnett reprising his role as the Caped Crusader, and it’s set to be followed by this fall’s “The LEGO NINJAGO Movie.” Watch the trailer below.

Jackie Chan stars as Master Wu in the animated adventure, with an ensemble rounded out by Justin Theroux, Dave Franco, Olivia Munn, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña and Zach Woods. “The LEGO NINJAGO Movie” concerns the fate of NINJAGO City, which is threatened by the malicious warlord Garmadon (Theroux) — a foe so evil he can only be taken down by acrobatic maneuvers and sly pop-culture references.

The film marks the directorial debut of Charlie Bean and is co-produced by “LEGO Movie” directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Warner Bros. will release “The LEGO NINJAGO Movie” on September 22.

