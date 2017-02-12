‘The Lost City of Z’: Charlie Hunnam Plans a Dangerous Journey in First Clip from James Gray’s Latest

The film is about to screen in Berlin.

The first clip has been released from “The Lost City of Z,” James Gray’s follow-up to his masterful “The Immigrant.” Charlie Hunnam stars as Percy Fawcett, a British explorer whose exploits are recounted in David Grann’s best-selling nonfiction book. Watch the clip (which first premiered on Deadline) below.

Fawcett trekked into the Amazon early in the 1900s, coming across evidence of a lost, ancient civilization and becoming obsessed with learning more about it. In the clip, Hunnam finds himself perusing maps of South America with two older gentlemen whose intentions he has trouble discerning. “The journey may well mean your life,” he’s told by one of them. “At the very least you will be gone for several years. But, were you to succeed, such an undertaking could earn you soldierly decoration — and even reclaim your family name.”

Sienna Miller, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson co-star in the movie, which premiered as the closing-night selection of the New York Film Festival last fall and is set to screen at the Berlinale this week. Amazon Studios and Bleecker Street will release “The Lost City of Z” in Los Angeles and New York on April 14 before expanding nationwide a week later.

