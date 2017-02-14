Watch: ‘The Lost City of Z’ Filmmaker James Gray and Cast Hit Berlinale for Live Press Conference

The film bowed at the New York Film Festival late last year and will be released by Amazon later this year.

Starting today at 5:50AM ET/2:50AM PT, you can watch a live stream of the Berlinale press conference featuring the cast and crew of “The Other Side of Hope.” Filmmaker James Gray is expected to attend the conference, as well as various cast members.

The film bowed at the New York Film Festival late last year and will be released by Amazon later this year.

READ MORE: Paul Verhoeven to Serve as Berlin Film Festival Jury President

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Private Percy Fawcett’s humble background means that his chances of promotion in 1920s England are pretty slim. Seconded to a Royal Society land surveying expedition to Bolivia, he finds himself fascinated with the jungle – in spite of the strenuous conditions. He agrees to a further expedition even though an absence of several years will distance him from his wife and mean that his children will barely know him. In the Amazonian rainforest he finds vestiges of lost civilisations. He becomes convinced of the existence of a sunken metropolis, the mysterious city of Z. But his claims are laughed off by the scientific establishment. Driven by the desire to prove his theory, Fawcett sets out on one last fateful journey with his now adult son.”

The Berlinale adds, “The dramatic events that occurred in the Brazilian jungle at the time have given rise to numerous speculations that have endured to the present day. Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book, James Gray’s dramatic adventure story is also an accomplished portrait of social conventions in a time of great scientific and social upheaval.”

You can find the full list of live stream options for the run of the festival right here, and check out the live stream for today’s press conference below.

The Berlin International Film Festival runs from January 9 – 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.