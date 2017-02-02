‘The Lost City of Z’ Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Treks Into the Amazon in James Gray’s Adventure — Watch

But does he return?

Months after its world premiere at the New York Film Festival, where it was chosen as closing-night film, James Gray’s “The Lost City of Z” is finally set to be released in theaters. That’s good news for anyone who correctly observed that Gray’s “The Immigrant” is among the best films of the decade despite barely being released itself. Watch the “Lost City of Z” trailer below.

Based on the true story recounted in David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name (subtitle: “A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon”), “Z” stars Charlie Hunnam as British explorer Percy Fawcett. Said adventurer traveled into the Amazon in the early 20th century, discovering evidence of an ancient civilization; at his peril, he also become obsessed with learning more about it.

Sienna Miller, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson co-star in the movie, which is set to screen at the Berlin Film Festival. Amazon Studios and Bleecker Street will release “The Lost City of Z” in Los Angeles and New York on April 14 before expanding nationwide the following week.

