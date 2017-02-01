The Orchard Buys Sundance Documentary ‘Dina’

The film recently won Sundance's U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize.

The Orchard has acquired the North American distribution rights to the documentary “Dina,” which won the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize. The film explores the unconventional romance between Dina, a 49-year-old in suburban Philadelphia, and her fiancé Scott, a Walmart door greeter. “Dina” chronicles their evolving relationship as it develops.

Directed and produced by Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini, the film is executive produced aby Christine Vachon, Robert Fernandez, Dan Levinson, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin and Stephanie Choate.

“’Dina’ is a masterful film that achieves cinematic artistry — from cinematography to editing — while capturing a universal story of love, second chances, and at its core, the strength of a remarkable and unforgettable woman,” Danielle DiGiacomo, vice president of acquisitions at The Orchard, said in a statement.

Production companies on the film are Moxie Pictures, Killer Films, El Peligro and Cinereach and the film was financed by Impact Partners and Stephanie Choate. The Orchard is planning a fall release.

“Dina” follows Sickles and Santini’s 2014 documentary “Mala Mala,” which won the Audience Award at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival. The acquisition, The Orchard’s third from Sundance after “The Hero” and “Trophy,” was negotiated by DiGiacomo and with Josh Braun, Ben Braun and Matt Burke of Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.

