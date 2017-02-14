‘The Ottoman Lieutenant’ Trailer: Michiel Huisman Finds All’s Fair in Love and World War I — Watch

Ben Kingsley and Josh Hartnett also star in the story set on the eastern front of WWI.

A World War I love story with Josh Hartnett? No, this isn’t a prequel to “Pearl Harbor” (thank the gods), it’s the trailer to the upcoming film, “The Ottoman Lieutenant.” The film, starring Hera Hilmar tells the story of a strong-willed American woman who decides to leave the United States after meeting Jude (Hartnett), an American doctor who runs a hospital within the Ottoman Empire as the first World War looms.

As depicted in the dramatic trailer (filled with fezzes!), it is there where she falls for an Ottoman soldier played by “Game of Thrones” star Michiel Huisman (Daario, your love life’s a mess), inevitably causing friction between her and her Armenian allies. If the trailer’s tagline –“When the world is at war the worst place to be is in love”– is any indication, this love story won’t end well for Huisman here either. Sorry, Daario.

“The Ottoman Lieutenant,” also starring Ben Kingsley, will be released nationwide on March 10.

