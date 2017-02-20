‘The Predator’ Cast Photo Revealed: Trevante Rhodes, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key and More

Shane Black shared the image on Twitter, also announcing that the film goes into production today.

30 years ago, Shane Black had a supporting role in the original “Predator.” Now the actor-turned-filmmaker is at work on “The Predator,” the first installment in the franchise since 2010’s underrated “Predators.” He’s both co-writing and directing the film, which begins filming today. That’s according to a tweet from Black, which also offers our first glimpse of the cast. View it below.

Featured in the photo are Sterling K. Brown (who won an Emmy for his performance in “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson”), Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”), Keegan-Michael Key, Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos,” “Logan”), Olivia Munn and Jacob Tremblay (“Room”). Black, who’s pictured alongside the youngest of the bunch, describes his ensemble as “beautiful human beings, good people. Also, killers.”

Few concrete details are currently known about the film’s plot, but Black has confirmed that his “new reimagining” will be set in the present day. “The Predator” is scheduled for release on February 9, 2018.

Partial cast… beautiful human beings, good people. Also, killers. Cameras roll today. Follow me on Twitter for updates. Wish us luck. pic.twitter.com/vYGgGesW0Y — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) February 20, 2017

