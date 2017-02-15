‘The Raid’: Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo Announce ‘Reimagining’ of Popular Action Film on Instagram

The two previously collaborated on "The Grey."

If, like any reasonable moviegoer, you thought that Joe Carnahan’s “The Grey” was totally rad, here’s some good news: He and Frank Grillo have just announced a remake of “The Raid.” Or, in their words, “a reimagining” of Gareth Evans’ popular action film, which has already spawned one sequel and has another in development. Carnahan announced the news in a brief Instagram post featuring him and Grillo.

“Caracas, Venezuela’s pretty dangerous,” Carnahan says at the beginning of the brief video, “and I wouldn’t go in with this many guys.” Grillo, whose action bona fides have also been displayed in the last two “Captain America” and “The Purge” movies, agrees: “You wouldn’t, right? Maybe six guys…the fighting would have to be something no one’s ever seen,” the actor says, musing on the prospect of their film. “Should we do it?”

Carnahan agrees that they should, of course, which is confirmed by his caption on the post: “It’s going down for real.” On Twitter, meanwhile, he says that the film “will hew closer in tone & feel to THE GREY and NARC. @Ghuevans is producing alongside & has given us his full blessing.”

