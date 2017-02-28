‘The Shining’ Meets David Lynch in this Terrifying Mashup — Watch

"Blue Shining" amplifies the madness of Stanley Kubrick's horror classic.

Imagine, if you will, an alternate universe in which Stanley Kubrick never directed “The Shining.” The thought alone would be enough to give fans of the film pause. But, what if we got a version of “The Shining” that is somehow creepier than the one Kubrick made? What if David Lynch got his hands on the classic horror story instead? Richard Vezina’s “Blue Shining” takes us into this alternate reality and it is absolutely haunting. The eight-minute video re-imagines “The Shining” as a David Lynch film by integrating clips from “Blue Velvet,” “Twin Peaks,” “Mulholland Drive” and more. Unsurprisingly, Lynch’s surrealist themes work with terrifying effect in this mashup.

In the video, Vezina emulates Lynch’s surreal atmosphere by implementing distorted closeups of Jack Nicholson (truly the stuff of nightmares) and substituting iconic shots of the film with some of Lynch’s own creations. For instance, the already creepy hallway scene from “The Shining” is pushed even further when the twins are substituted with a double of the Lady in the Radiator from “Eraserhead.”

“Blue Shining” has been online for an year now, but the video is worth taking a look at in anticipation of Showtime’s “Twin Peaks” revival, which is set to premiere Sunday, May 21 on Showtime. Meanwhile, you can check out “Blue Shining” below.

