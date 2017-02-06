‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Performance Five Years Ago — Watch

Or, as the kids are fond of saying, "Simpsons did it."

This week in “The Simpsons Did It”: Lady Gaga’s halftime performance during last night’s Super Bowl, which saw the performer flying through the air on wires. The same thing happened in 2012’s “Lisa Goes Gaga” episode, though in that performance the singer was also wearing a Madonna-esque flame-spewing bra. Watch a side-by-side comparison below.

“South Park” first pointed out how often “The Simpsons” has been imitated in both life and art in 2002’s “The Simpsons Did It,” in which Butters keeps attempting to devise diabolical schemes — only to have it pointed out that they’ve all been acted out on the long-running cartoon already. This latest example was fairly easy to see coming, however: Gaga is well known for both her theatrical performances and out-there fashion choices.

“The Simpsons” has also been credited with predicting, however jokingly, Donald Trump’s presidency (back in 2000) and even last year’s winner of the Nobel Prize for Economics (in 2010).

