‘The Sinner’ Trailer and Photos: Jessica Biel Is in 7th Hell After Committing a Heinous Crime — Watch

USA’s new anthology series also stars Bill Pullman as an investigator.

Mary Camden, what did you do?

In USA’s new anthology crime series “The Sinner,” Jessica Biel stars as a young mom named Cora who’s inexplicably overtaken by a fit of rage that leads her to killing a man. The network released a trailer for the series late Thursday night.

“Where did you stab him?”

“I stabbed him in his neck.”

READ MORE: ‘Mr. Robot’ Renewed for Third Season by USA Network

The puzzling thing is that this was a stranger, and seemingly Cora had no history with him and no provocation in the moment. So why did she stab him multiple times, to the point where she had to get pulled off of him?

Since she confessed, this should be an open-and-shut case, but the lack of clear motivation is bugging one investigator, Det. Harry Ambrose (played by Bill Pullman), who wants to know why this happened. That secret might be locked in the young woman’s psyche. Take a look at two photos released early from the series:

Brownie Harris/USA Network

Brownie Harris/USA Network

In a statement, Biel said, “My partner, Michelle Purple, and I are so honored and excited to be producing powerful, raw material like ‘The Sinner.’ We strive to tell humanistic and emotionally moving stories; especially ones that put women at the epicenter.”

“The Sinner” is based on the international bestselling novel of the same name by German crime writer Petra Hammesfahr. Anthony Campos directed the pilot, based on the script by Derek Simonds (“When We Rise”). Charlie Gogolak of “This Is Us” will executive produce.

“The Sinner” will premiere later this year on USA. Watch the trailer for the series below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.