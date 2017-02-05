‘The Strangers 2’ Is Back in Production With a New Director

Johannes Roberts is picking up where Bryan Bertino left off.

“The Strangers” was one of the scarier horror movies of the late-aughts, making deft use of two evergreen tropes — creepy masks and a home invasion — and earning strong returns at the box office. A sequel has been in one stage of development or another for years, most recently hell — at least until now. “The Strangers 2” has a new director in Johannes Roberts (“The Other Side of the Door”) and a script from original writer/director Bryan Bertino.

READ MORE: ‘The Monster’ Trailer: Zoe Kazan Stars in ‘The Strangers’ Director Bryan Bertino’s Close-Quarters Thriller

Liv Tyler starred in the 2008 original, which earned $82 million against a budget of just $9 million. She’s been attached to the sequel in the past, albeit in a reduced role, but as of now her involvement looks more uncertain. Per Entertainment Weekly, the new film’s story “centers on a family who arrives at a secluded mobile home park on a road trip. They stay the night in a borrowed trailer after the power goes out, only to be tormented by three psychopaths wearing familiar masks.”

READ MORE: Bryan Bertino Gears Up His Found Footage Flick ‘Mockingbird’ At Universal

Bertino has since gone on to write and direct both “Mockingbird” and “The Monster,” which was released last year and originally known by the much more distinctive title “There Are Monsters.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.