‘The Void’ Trailer: Steven Kostanski & Jeremy Gillespie’s Indie Horror Film Is Not for the Faint of Heart

The duo's writing/directing film debut opens in theaters on April 7.

Having worked together in big productions such as “Suicide Squad” and the “Hannibal” TV series, design and FX veterans Steven Kostanski and Jeremy Gillespie are ready for their writing/directing duo debut with “The Void.”

“[We’re] committed to introducing audiences to a unique horror-mythology,”Kostanski and Gillespie told Empire Online. According to the duo, this film “combines the aesthetic attitude of modern horror cinema as it emerged in the 1970s with the splatter and sophisticated practical special effects that ruled the creature features of the 1980s and early ’90s.”

The indie horror film follows the story of officer Daniel Carter, who, in the middle of a routine patrol finds a young man soaked in blood limping down a deserted road. When he rushes the man to the hospital, he discovers that some of patients and staff in the facility are transforming into inhuman beings. Carter finds some survivors and, in a desperate attempt to end their nightmare, leads them on a horrifying journey into the subterranean depths of the hospital. “There is a hell. This is worse,” reads the tagline for the film.

“The Void” opens in theaters in the US April 7. Watch the trailer here.

