‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Trailer: Rick and the Gang Prepare to Take Down Negan

The second half of the show's seventh season premieres this Sunday on AMC.

AMC has released a brand new trailer from season 7 of its original series “The Walking Dead” ahead of Sunday’s midseason premiere. Watch the clip below.

During the first half of season 7, which premiered October 23, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) forced Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the gang to fall under his command and live under his rules. The second half of the season will follow Rick as he and the group rise up and prepare to take down Negan.

But defeating him will prove to be no easy task, as Rick and his group need to go beyond Alexandria. They will need the men from the Kingdom and the Hilltop Colony in order to destroy their enemy. Ricky will also need to convince Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley), who do not want bloodshed, that an all-out war is imminent and necessary.

The second half of “The Walking Dead” season 7 premieres on Sunday, February 12, at 9pm ET/PT on AMC. Check out the sneak peek from season seven below.

