The Weinstein Company’s ‘Tulip Fever’ Release Date Pushed Back to Later in 2017

The period drama's release had already been delayed from July 15, 2016 to February 24, 2017.

The Weinstein Company has delayed the release date of “Tulip Fever” — again. The period drama starring Alicia Vikander and Christoph Waltz had previously moved from July 15, 2016 to February 24, 2017. The company confirmed Monday that the movie will now be released later in the year, but declined to comment further or specify when in the year the film might hit theaters.

READ MORE: The Weinstein Company Moves Alicia Vikander–Starring ‘Tulip Fever’ Far Away From Awards Season

Adapted from Deborah Moggach’s novel of the same name, “Tulip Fever” stars Vikander as a young woman who falls in love with an artist (Dane DeHaan) who has been commissioned to paint her portrait. Zach Galifianakis, Judi Dench, Jack O’Connell, Holliday Grainger, Cara Delevingne and Tom Hollander all co-star in the film, which takes place in the 17th-century.

The film’s release date in other territories — including the UK, where the film was shot — remains unknown.

TWC has a history with these kind of recurring delays. Most recently, the company also moved the release date back twice for “The Founder,” the Michael Keaton-starring McDonald’s origin story. The film was previously scheduled to open on November 25, 2015 and later August 5, 2016, before finally hitting theaters last month.

The second delayed release date for “Tulip Fever” shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, given the lack of promotion surrounding the film’s opening. TWC’s official Twitter account for the movie tweeted just three times, all of which took place last April.

TWC has apparently held test screenings for the film, according to participants of the online forum Awards Watch who have shared their thoughts on the movie. The entries on the forum, which vary from strong support to strong dislike for the movie, date from November of 2014 to June of 2015.

READ MORE: The Weinstein Company Moves Up ‘The Founder’ to August

The decision to push “Tulip Fever” comes after a tough year for virtually all independent distributors in the theatrical marketplace, including TWC. The company saw its 2016 films generate around $15 million in combined U.S. box office grosses. Its total from 2016, including grosses from prior years, was $64 million. From 2010 to 2015, the company topped $200 million every year at the domestic box office.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.