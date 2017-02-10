‘The White Princess’ Trailer: A New Generation of Women Battle for the English Throne in Starz’s Historical Drama Series

Starz's follow-up to “The White Queen” premieres on April 16.

Starz has announced that its original limited series “The White Princess,” a follow-up to the miniseries “The White Queen,” will premiere on Sunday, April 16. Set in 15th century England, the series is based on the novel of the same name by Philippa Gregory, part of “The Cousins’ War” book series. It is written by “The White Queen” writer Emma Frost.

Described as “the feminist answer to ‘Game of Thrones,’” by Harper’s Bazaar, “The White Princess” takes place three days after the conclusion of “The White Queen,” as a new generation ascends to the throne. The historical drama is told from the perspective of the women waging the ongoing battle for the English throne: Lizzie (Jodie Comer), Lady Margaret Beaufort (Michelle Fairley) and Dowager Queen Elizabeth Woodville (Essie Davis).

“‘The White Princess’ represents the kind of obsessable programming that has become the hallmark of Starz Original Series, and we can’t wait for the ardent fans of ‘The White Queen’ and ‘Outlander’ to discover it,” Starz president of programming Carmi Zlotnik said in a statement. “We are thrilled that Emma Frost returned to the helm to reimagine ‘The White Princess.’ Her unique voice has created a compelling royal drama, driven by dynamic women in front of and behind the camera.”

In the trailer for the series, the heroine Lizzie pronounces, “‘Humble and penitent’ be damned. ‘Hidden and patient,’ that will be my motto.”

