‘Their Finest’ Trailer and Exclusive Photos: Gemma Arterton and Billy Nighy in ‘An Education’ Director’s Latest — Watch

The film, which premiered at TIFF, is due in theaters this April.

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall, “An Education” director Lone Scherfig’s “Their Finest” is set to be released in April. Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin and Billy Nighy star in the film, an adaptation of Lissa Evans’ “Their Finest Hour and a Half.” Avail yourself of the new trailer and four exclusive photos below.

Here’s the premise: “With London emptied of its men now fighting at the Front, Catrin Cole (Arterton) is hired by the British Ministry as a ‘slop’ scriptwriter charged with bringing ‘a woman’s touch’ to morale-boosting propaganda films. Her natural flair quickly gets her noticed by dashing movie producer Buckley (Claflin) whose path would never have crossed hers in peacetime. As bombs are dropping all around them, Catrin, Buckley and a colorful crew work furiously to make a film that will warm the hearts of the nation. Although Catrin’s artist husband looks down on her job, she quickly discovers there is as much camaraderie, laughter and passion behind the camera as there is onscreen.”

Jack Huston, Helen McCrory and Eddie Marsan co-star in the film, Scherfig’s first since “The Riot Club.” STX Entertainment will release “Their Finest” on April 17.

