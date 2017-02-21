‘This Beautiful Fantastic’ Clip: An Unexpected Connection Takes Wing in Charming Indie Fairy Tale — Watch

Jessica Brown Findlay, Tom Wilkinson and Jeremy Irvine star in the adorable period feature.

“Downton Abbey” fan favorite Jessica Brown Findlay (Lady Sybil!) is back on the screen, and in a very different kind of period piece. The British actress stars as a delightfully unexpected heroine in Simon Aboud’s upcoming feature, “This Beautiful Fantastic,” one that smacks of “Amelie” and “Populaire” in equal parts. In the film, Findlay stars as the industrious Bella Brown, who has big dreams of writing and illustrating her own children’s book, though life — of course — has different ideas in store for her.

Including Tom Wilkinson. The film is billed as a “contemporary fairy tale” that follows “the unlikely of friendship between a reclusive young woman with dreams of being a children’s book author and a cantankerous widower, set against the backdrop of a beautiful garden in the heart of London.” Findlay’s Bella and Wilkison’s Alfie (the cantankerous widower, naturally) come to blows over — of all things — a neglected garden.

When she’s faced with eviction, Bella must make haste to clean up said garden, unexpectedly aided by Alfie, who just so happens to love flowers. Surely you can sense a children’s book blooming from this very premise.

But there are a few other things afoot for quirky Bella, including some trouble at work (she’s a librarian, and a good one, too) and a possible romance with the equally as out-there library patron played by Jeremy Irvine.

In our exclusive clip from the film, we get a taste of both of those complications. Check it out below.

“This Beautiful Fantastic” will hit theaters on March 10.

