‘Tickled’: HBO Set to Debut Brand New Follow-Up Special Alongside Bizarre Documentary’s Broadcast Premiere

"The Tickle King" includes twenty never-before-seen minutes of wild footage.

HBO is pulling out all the stops when it comes to their broadcast debut of David Farrier and Dylan Reeve’s fascinating, uncomfortable and fascinatingly uncomfortable “Tickled.” The Sundance documentary will bow on the cable outfit on Monday, February 27, where it will be accompanied by a brand new special entitled “The Tickle King,” which includes 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage.

“Tickled” chronicles Farrier’s bizarre interactions with the world of “competitive endurance tickling,” a “sport” he discovered online and one that features young men who are paid to be tied up and tickled for a series of increasingly strange videos. But it’s not the existence of the videos or the sport that drive “Tickled,” it’s Farrier’s wholly unexpected interactions with the people who are behind the phenomenon. When Farrier, a well-known pop culture reporter in New Zealand, reached out to write a story about the videos, he was met with extreme resistance and plenty of personal insults to match.

The film follows Farrier’s investigation into the competitive tickling world, complete with a series of legal threats and bizarre interactions that continued well into the film’s festival and theatrical run. It’s the sort of story ripe for a follow-up, and HBO is delivering just that.

“The Tickle King” is billed as “an exclusive 20-minute follow-up for HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO On Demand” and “features new, previously unseen footage documenting the bizarre and unsettling things that happen to filmmakers David Farrier and Dylan Reeve as the documentary premieres at film festivals and theaters in 2016. Lawsuits, private investigators, disrupted screenings and surprise appearances are just part of what they encounter along the way. Amidst new threats, the duo begins to answer questions that remained once the credits rolled on ‘Tickled,’ including whether the disturbing behavior they uncovered will ever come to an end.”

“Tickled” and the new special will bow on HBO on Monday, February 27 at at 10:00PM.

