TIFF Programmer Colin Geddes Departing After 20 Years

Geddes is leaving to pursue new opportunities and continue his curating work at the horror streaming service Shudder and serve as co-artistic director of the historic Royal Cinema in Toronto.

Colin Geddes, an international programmer at the Toronto International Film Festival, is stepping down after two decades at TIFF. Geddes was responsible for programming the festival’s Midnight Madness and Vanguard sections. Geddes’ programming associate Peter Kuplowsky will take over the role of TIFF programmer for Midnight Madness.

Geddes will continue his work as curator for the horror streaming service Shudder, and serve as co-artistic director of the historic Royal Cinema in Toronto with his wife Katarina Gligorijević. He will also continue working as an executive producer and consulting producer. Some of his recent producing credits include the horror-thriller “Replace,” which will screen for buyers at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market, the 2014 documentary “Why Horror?” and the comedy-drama “He Never Died” starring Henry Rollins.

Geddes joined TIFF in 1997 after being hired by Midnight Madness founder Noah Cowan to co-program the 10-film section, which was started in 1988 and has become one of the most popular attractions at TIFF, frequently selling out its 1,200 seat theater. Geddes took over programming the section in 1998 and has grown the program significantly during the past two decades.

“Colin embodied a wicked and savvy eye for what’s at the cutting edge of fun, eye-popping horror, and way-out-there, in-your-face, genre-bending movies that were not always in good taste — and we loved him for it,” TIFF director and CEO Piers Handling said in the statement.

During his time at TIFF, Geddes programmed world premieres from scores of established filmmakers and up-and-coming artists, including Miike Takashi (“Ichi The Killer”), Eli Roth (“Cabin Fever,” “Hostel”), Pratchya Pinkaew and Tony Jaa (“Ong Bak: Muay Thai Warrior”), Alex Aja (“High Tension,” “Horns”), James Wan (“Saw,” “Insidious”), Adam Wingard (“You’re Next”), Gareth Evans (“The Raid: Redemption”), Donnie Yen (“SPL,” “Flash Point”), Johnnie To (“The Mission,” “Full Time Killer”), Karyn Kusama (“Jennifer’s Body”), Osgood Perkins (“February,” “I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives in the House”) and Ben Wheatley (“Kill List,” “Free Fire”).

“My career at TIFF has been filled with incredible opportunities and successes, and I will always love introducing films to new audiences,” Geddes said the statement. “Now after 20 years with TIFF, it is time to move on to the next chapter of my life and career.”

In an interview with IndieWire last year, Geddes described how his programming decisions have impacted the local filmgoing community in Toronto. “I’ve had bad service at a restaurant because someone didn’t like a film I picked, and I’ve had good service at a restaurant because of a film that I’ve picked,” Geddes said. “I’m totally accountable to the local audience.”

