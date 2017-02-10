‘Time: The Kalief Browder Story’ Trailer: Jay Z’s Docuseries Profiles a Falsely Imprisoned Young Boy

The six-part Spike TV series is produced by Jay Z and Weinstein Television.

In May 2010, 16-year old Kalief Browder was arrested while walking home for allegedly stealing a backpack. Falsely charged, he was imprisoned for three years without conviction, spending two of those years in solitary confinement. After the charges were dropped and he was release from Rikers Island, Browder took his own life.

Now in a six-part docuseries titled “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” his story will be shared with the world, as well as expose the problems in the criminal justice system. Produced by Jay Z and Weinstein Television, the series will include first-person accounts, archival footage, and cinematic recreations of key moments from his life. It also includes interviews from his family members, social reformers and politicians like Governor Andrew Cuomo and Van Jones, who will dive deep into the tragic truth of racial inequality.

Before Browder’s death, Jay Z had a chance to meet the 22-year-old. The rapper and business mogul called him a “modern-day prophet” during a press event in October, “This young man, just by the fact that he brought all of us here today, lets you know how powerful of a soul he was.”

The first installment of “Time: The Kalief Browder Story” will air on Spike TV on March 1. Check out the latest trailer below:

