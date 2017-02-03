Tom DeLonge, Former Blink-182 Singer, to Direct Sci-Fi Film ‘Strange Times’

Production is slated to begin in the fall, with the musician's band, Angels & Airwaves, to record new music for the feature.

Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge is set to make his directorial feature debut with the sci-fi film “Strange Times,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, co-written by DeLonge and Ben Kull, centers on a rebellious group of San Diego skateboarders, who take it upon themselves to investigate extreme paranormal activity around town, only to embark on an adventure that they could have never imagined.

“I grew up in Southern California as a disaffected young skateboarder who broke the occasional law or five, and I was always dreaming about the world around me, obsessively looking for the more unusual and imaginative experiences that life has to offer,” the former Blink singer and guitarist told THR. “That’s the inspiration behind ‘Strange Times,’ which is about the tribe of broken youth and the restless spirit that inspired me to form Blink-182 and seek out adventure.”

The project is based on the musician’s “Strange Times” franchise, which includes a websites, a graphic novel and a sci-fi YA trilogy co-written by Delonge and Geoff Herbach. The first book, “Strange Times: The Ghost in the Girl,” was released in October.

Production is slated to begin in the fall, with DeLonge’s band, Angels & Airwaves, to record new music for the film. DeLonge will produce the project under his multi-media company To The Stars, along with Stan Spry and Eric Woods from The Cartel and Russell Binder from Striker Entertainment.

The artist, who parted way with Blink in 2015, has previously directed the 2002 short film “Box Car Racer: I Feel So.” In 2004 he also directed Taking Back Sunday’s “This Photograph is Proof (I Know You Know)” music video and co-directed the animated short film “Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker” with Edgar Martins and Sergio Martins in 2014.

